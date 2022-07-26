scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Extension of CRZ to boost development of coastal region: Karnataka CM Bommai

“The CRZ exemption limit has been extended in Goa and Kerala states which have helped the growth of the hotel and tourism industry in a big way in those states in their coastal region.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 26, 2022 3:58:08 pm
CM Bommaai, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnatak chief Minister, Indian expressThe chief minister said discussions have been held with the Union transport minister on the construction of five ring roads in the state. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons in New Delhi Monday that his government has obtained permission for the extension of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). He added that the extension of the CRZ in Karnataka would boost development in the coastal region of the state.

“The CRZ exemption limit has been extended in Goa and Kerala states which has helped growth of the hotel and tourism industry in a big way in those states in their coastal region. Serious efforts were made for a similar extension in Karnataka too. Now permission has been obtained from the regional office in Chennai. With this the 330 km long coast in Karnataka would see spurt in economic activity, fishing, tourism and hotel business,” the chief minister’s office said in a press release.

The chief minister said discussions have been held with the Union transport minister on the construction of five ring roads in the state. “The Centre has agreed for concessions and GST exemption. The ring road works would be taken up in Raichur, Koppal, Gulbarga, Belagavi and Gadag towns. The Centre has also agreed to clear construction of 24 railway bridges across the state,” Bommai said.

Talking about his government’s efforts in increasing employment opportunities in Karnataka, Bommai said: “The Union ministry for textiles and commerce has agreed to give in principle approval for setting up textile parks in Bijapur and Gulbarga. This would open up huge employment opportunities in the region.”

During his New Delhi visit, the Karnataka chief minister has also sought clearance for pending proposals for development of ports and marinas (dock for small boats). This included 27 proposals under the Sagarmala project with a total expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore.

“The Kali Waterway project would be cleared immediately upon submitting the DPR. The Union minister has assured clearance for Angaraghatta to Manipal waterway for which the DPR is being prepared. Feasibility funds would be provided for development of marinas in Baindur, Malpe and Mangaluru, which would give a big push for tourism and economic activities. Tenders would be invited for the project within the next 8-10 days. The project would be discussed at the Global Investors Meet to be held in November,” Bommai said.

The chief minister further said he is scheduled to meet Union minister Bhupender Singh Yadav Tuesday evening to highlight Karnataka’s objections against the implementation of the Kasturirangan report on eco-sensitive areas.

More from Bangalore

Bommai said BJP national president JP Nadda would inaugurate a convention titled ‘Janotsava’ in Doddaballapur to mark the first anniversary of his government on July 28.

