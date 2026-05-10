Explosives recovered ahead of PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit

Gelatin sticks were recovered near Tataguni in Kaggalipura, close to a route expected to be used by PM Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

The Bengaluru police recovered gelatin sticks near an event venue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Sunday.

Police found the gelatin sticks near Agara Lake in the Tataguni area and cordoned off the area soon after the recovery. The police also increased security in the area.

Gelatin sticks, also known as gelignite, are high-velocity explosives that industries use for mining, construction and tunnelling work.

The police formed multiple teams to investigate the case and detained one person for questioning.