Expert team from Hyderabad to visit Karnataka districts to investigate back-to-back tremors

After mild tremors were reported over the last few days in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts in south Karnataka, a team of experts from Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is set to visit the region to study and assess the earthquakes.

Speaking to The Indian Express Tuesday, Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said, “The series of earthquakes reported in parts of these two districts is a matter of concern and we have to study the reason behind the tremors. Hence, a team from the NGRI is visiting. I have already instructed the district administrations to coordinate with the team to assess the situation and map the region.”

The NGRI team will soon visit Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts and remain in the region for at least a week, according to the minister.

In Kodagu, M Chembu village of Paraje gram panchayat in Madikeri taluk has reported tremors over the past few days. Its epicentre is 11.3 km southeast of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The epicentre falls under Seismic zone-3 and the region is devoid of any structural discontinuities. The community need not panic as the intensity is low, KSNDMC had said.

The region has reported earthquakes up to a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter Scale in the last few days. “The District Disaster Management Authority is monitoring the current situation in the region and the KSNDMC has installed a seismometer in Chembu to study these activities. People need not panic or believe in any kind of rumours,” said an official from the district disaster management authority.

The first quake on June 23, measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Hassan district and tremors were felt in a few areas in Madikeri and Kushalnagar taluks. The second quake was reported on June 26 and it measured 2.3 on the Richter Scale. A few places in Madikeri taluk and Dakshina Kannada border areas experienced tremors.

Minister Ashoka said all kinds of precautionary measures were taken by the government. “The district administrations in the two districts have already instructed officials to continuously monitor the situation and be prepared with all precautionary measures to shift locals from danger zones to safer locations. But there is nothing to worry about,” he added.