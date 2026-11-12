Expelled Congress leader questioned for 3 days in Siddaramaiah sting case

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has questioned Krupa Alva, 60, a former Karnataka Congress general secretary recently expelled over her alleged role in facilitating the 2023 sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah, three days after she returned from a foreign trip on November 7.

During a hearing for anticipatory bail at a Bengaluru sessions court on Wednesday, Alva’s advocates said the CCB had issued a lookout circular (LOC) while she was abroad and served her a notice upon landing at the airport on November 7. Her counsel told the court that Alva complied with two subsequent notices and reported for questioning each time, though she fears arrest because of the LOC and repeated summons.

Woman’s statement and hidden camera details

Alva’s counsel told the court that before her foreign trip, she cooperated with the investigation by taking CCB officials to Kozhikode, Kerala, to meet the woman featured in the video, who claimed an association with Siddaramaiah dating back to 2011.

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Following the woman’s questioning, the CCB officially stated on October 29 that her claims were false and that she had been instructed to fabricate an association with the former chief minister.

“The statements recorded, and evidence collected during the investigation thus far do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as depicted in the video. All individuals appearing in the video have been identified and extensively examined, some on multiple occasions,” the CCB said in a statement.

“The circumstances under which the video was created, the purpose behind recording it nearly 12 years after the alleged incident, the identities and roles of those involved and their possible motives are all being thoroughly investigated,” the CCB said.

The video was allegedly filmed on a hidden camera by a Power TV Kannada crew member at the direction of managing director Rakesh Shetty, who also appears in the video. Police sources said Alva led the TV crew to the woman in Kozhikode to secure a Congress party ticket for the 2023 Assembly polls. However, she was reportedly unaware of the hidden camera filming.

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The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee expelled Alva on October 27 after she failed to respond to a show-cause notice over the sting.

Probe into Power TV MD

The investigation has expanded to examine alleged blackmail motives and how the 2023 footage surfaced online in 2026. Alongside Alva and Power TV cameraman Prashanth Kumar, MD Rakesh Shetty is under CCB investigation. Shetty, who has also applied for anticipatory bail, presented documents to the court requesting to be treated as a witness in the extortion, blackmail, and defamation case Siddaramaiah filed on October 6. The police are investigating whether Shetty used the video to blackmail multiple people, though Siddaramaiah stated he was not blackmailed.

The CCB is probing several people linked to the Janata Dal (Secular) for uploading the footage to a YouTube channel named Karnataka Honey Trap on September 26, a move Siddaramaiah alleged was meant to defame him. Suspects under investigation include JD(S) media consultant Prajwal Prasad, social media head Chandan H S, and social media workers Mohan Gowda and Vinod Kumar.

On October 23, the CCB arrested Delhi-based JD(S) media facilitator Ritesh Pandey, later released on bail, for purchasing the mobile phone used to upload the video. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh stated on November 1 that the phone was handed to a JD(S) consultant at the New Delhi residence of Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Police sources described how the 2023 video reached JD(S) workers in 2026 as a “million dollar question”.

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H D Kumaraswamy alleged that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was behind the 2023 sting against his intra-party rival Siddaramaiah, to which Shivakumar responded that “time will reveal” the truth. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra cited Alva’s presence in the video to point out the involvement of Congress insiders.

All suspects in the case currently have interim anticipatory bail, and they are seeking regular anticipatory bail before the court. Defence counsels argued that although the current FIR does not list non-bailable offences, the suspects fear the CCB may add non-bailable charges as the probe advances.

State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadish opposed the pleas on Wednesday, arguing that anticipatory bail is not maintainable when an FIR invokes only bailable offences, and that bail can be availed after arrest in such cases.