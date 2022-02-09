Exercise to track tigers and mega herbivores completed in several reserves in Karnataka

The All India Tiger and Mega Herbivore Estimation exercise was completed at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, BRT Tiger Reserve and Kali Tiger Reserve on February 7. MM Hills wildlife sanctuary, yet to be notified as the sixth tiger reserve in Karnataka, will begin the survey from February 10. Likewise, other wildlife divisions will carry out the estimation exercise between February 10 and 28.

Forest department officials say that this year’s enumeration exercise uses the MSTRIPES (Monitoring System for Tigers Intensive Protection and Ecological Status) app. Apart from the tiger count, the data on mega herbivores, including elephants and gaurs, will also be collected.

“We have completed the survey with no case of untoward incident. We have submitted the faecal samples to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII),” director of the Nagerhole Tiger Reserve said.

Santhosh Kumar, deputy conservator of forest at BRT Tiger Reserve, said that they would not be conducting camera trap surveys. “All the samples have been sent to the WII,” he said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) of MM Hills, V Yedukondalu said that the camera traps have been set up inside the reserve. “250 officials in my division have been deployed to carry out the census. We note down the direct and indirect signs of the carnivores. I am expecting the presence of 25 tigers. During the last census, there were more than 15 tigers. Since MM Hills shares borders with Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, Biligiriranganatha tiger reserve and Sathyamangalam tiger reserve in Tamil Nadu, there is movement of tigers in the region. MM Hills acts as a bridge between the Western and Eastern Ghats,” he said.