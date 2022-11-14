Ex-serviceman run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole in Karnataka’s Mandya

Poor roads have claimed yet another life in Karnataka as an ex-serviceman was killed in an accident at Kaaremane Gate, Sathanur near Mandya on Sunday, according to the police.

Officers identified the deceased as S N Kumar, 39, who had recently retired from the armed forces. He had then been selected as a constable with the state police and had been undergoing training in Bengaluru for the past six months.

The accident occurred when Kumar, who was visiting his village, tried to avoid a pothole near Sathanur, officers said. “In the process, his bike hit another bike that was coming from the opposite direction, causing Kumar to fall on the road. He was run over by a truck that came from behind,” a police official said.

Kumar, who was traveling with his father, died on the spot due to a severe head injury. His father suffered injuries and is recuperating. Kumar is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The police said the truck was seized following the accident and a case booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to sources, potholes on a 10-metre stretch of the road were not filled due to a dispute over land acquisition between landowners and the Public Works Department. This had caused potholes on the stretch to deteriorate, leading to the accident. As per records, as many as nine deaths in Bengaluru have been attributed to potholes this year alone.