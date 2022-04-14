Ex-serviceman found murdered in Bengaluru

A 56-year-old ex-serviceman was found bludgeoned to death in his house in Bengaluru on Wednesday, said the police.

The deceased is identified as Jude Theddeus, a resident of Domlur Layout in Halasuru police station limits. A divorcee, he lived in this house alone for the past three years after retiring from the Indian Army, said the police.

The police said that the incident came to light around 1.30 pm on Wednesday when a neighbour called Jude up over the phone. When he did not answer the call, the neighbour went to his home and informed the police upon finding his body.

The police said that Jude had appointed a nurse to take care of his mother but she continued to work in his house even after the mother’s death. She went to her native place some 25 days ago, according to the police. Someone who was following Jude’s movements is suspected to be involved, said the police.

The accused gained entry through the back door and the house was ransacked, said the police who are yet to conclude whether any valuables went missing.

The police are probing whether the murder was related to any property dispute or fight within the family or otherwise. The Halasuru police have registered a murder case and a probe is underway.