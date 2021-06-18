Ex-Lokayukta of Karnataka Justice Santosh Hegde files complaint against cyber criminals

Former Supreme Court judge and former Lokayukta of Karnataka Justice Santosh Hegde recently filed a complaint with the Cyber, Economic & Narcotic (CEN) Crime police of Central Division in Bengaluru against cyber criminals who approached him over the phone and allegedly attempted to siphon off money.

According to the complaint filed on June 15 by Santosh Hegde, he received a call from an unknown number on June 14 at 6 pm where a woman informed him that the reward points of his credit cards were going to expire soon.

Hegde suspected it is foul play and immediately disconnected the call but received two One time passwords(OTP,s) to his number, he didn’t respond or share OTP with anyone.

Earlier similar cyber fraud complaints have been lodged by the various senior IPS in Karnataka. Investigations in over a dozen similar complaints made by police officers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have led the Karnataka CID cyber unit to an organised cybercrime network operating mostly from Bharatpur and other parts of Rajasthan.

The network of operators including a mobile phone SIM card retailer and a distributor – had created hundreds of fake Aadhaar identities and issued SIM cards against the fake IDs which were then used to create social media accounts to impersonate the police officers.