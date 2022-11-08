Ex-IB officer’s murder: Neighbour’s son and his friend arrested; property dispute behind act, say police

The Karnataka Police Tuesday said they arrested two men in connection with the murder of R N Kulkarni, the 82-year-old retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer who died after being hit by a car while walking inside the Mysore University campus Friday. The police said the probe revealed that the murder took place over a property dispute.

The police identified the arrested as Manu, 30, an MBA graduate, and his friend Varun, an MCA graduate. Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta said Manu is the son of Madappa, who had constructed a building next to Kulkarni’s house in the TK Layout of Sharadadevi Nagar.

Kulkarni had objected to the alleged violation of the bylaws of Mysore City Corporation (MCC) by Madappa as he constructed the house without leaving enough space. He initially approached the corporation, which did not initiate any action, and later a local court. The court issued notice to the MCC, which in turn issued notice to Madappa on November 2 stating that it would demolish the structure for not abiding by the bylaw.

RN Kulkarni retired as an assistant director of the IB.

This development enraged Manu and he hatched a plan to kill Kulkarni, said the police. During the probe, the police found out that Manu and Varun had done their homework and planned the killing. Varun had taken Manu in his two-wheeler to show the place where Kulkarni usually came to walk. On Friday, Manu, who had bought the car from one Raghu, erased the registration number on the number plate and mowed down Kulkarni while he was walking inside the university campus to make it look like a road accident, said the police.

Initially, the VV Puram traffic police booked a case of a hit-and-run road accident due to negligence and rash driving. Later, it was discovered that Kulkarni was murdered as CCTV visuals clearly showed that it was a deliberate act.

Chandragupta said Manu was driving the car when the incident took place. Even Madappa was not aware of his son’s plans, he said and added that further investigations were underway.

“There is another accused in the case and we have launched a manhunt to nab him,” the police said.

Kulkarni, born in 1940 in Savanur of Karnataka’s Haveri district, was a graduate of Karnataka University, Dharwad. He began working with the IB in 1963, serving in several positions for the next three decades before retiring as an assistant director in 1998.

Kulkarni, who spent his retired life in Mysuru, authored books including ‘Facets of Terrorism in India’ and ‘Sin of National Conscience’. ‘Facets of Terrorism in India’ was released in 2019 by Nirmala Sitharaman, then defence minister.

Kulkarni also worked with the Research and Analysis Wing and was part of a diplomatic mission abroad. He was awarded a medal by the government of Nagaland in appreciation of his service during the insurgency.

He lived with his wife Vatsala, while his son and daughter lived abroad.