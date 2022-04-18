Ex-Congress leader C M Ibrahim takes charge as JD(S) Karnataka president

Former Union minister and ex-MLC C M Ibrahim took over as the Karnataka president of the Janata Dal (secular) Sunday after he was formally inducted into the party, which is hoping to bag minority votes in the upcoming Assembly elections in the southern state.

Ibrahim’s move comes at a time when both Congress and JD(S) are struggling to woo Muslim voters.

After taking charge, Ibrahim said, “I am taking over the responsibility as the JD(S) state president with an appeal to people to help us in reclaiming the glory of 1994 as our objective is to make HD Kumaraswamy the chief minister with a clear majority by winning 123 seats in the assembly polls.”

Ibrahim, a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah, quit the Congress party and resigned as the Member of Legislative Council a month ago after he was unhappy over appointing B K Hariprasad as the leader of the opposition in the council. In his letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he had also expressed the same in his resignation letter to the party.

Ibrahim, who was with the JD(S) before joining Congress in 2008, said he held talks with party chief H D Deve Gowda and other leaders and will start travelling across the state from March 20.

Ibrahim started out in electoral politics by contesting on a Janata Party ticket in 1978, and became a minister during the Gundu Rao-led state government. He later went to the JD(S) and was a minister and close aide of Deve Gowda. In 2008, he joined the Congress along with former chief minister Siddaramaiah.