scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Ex-CM of Karnataka S M Krishna admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

"Shri S M Krishna is admitted in Manipal hospital, airport road Bengaluru. He has acute respiratory tract infection," Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

Former Congress chief minister S M Krishna. (File)

Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital with acute respiratory tract infection.

The hospital, however, said Krishna is on a minimal respiratory support.

“Shri S M Krishna is admitted in Manipal hospital, airport road Bengaluru. He has acute respiratory tract infection,” Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

“He is on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind. His health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar,” the bulletin added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

Krishna was the 16th chief minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004.

More from Bangalore

He had served as Governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012.
He later joined the BJP in 2017.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 02:26:59 pm
Next Story

Watch: Anand Mahindra wants this kid to be made UN Ambassador for peace and goodwill

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement