scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Ex-Bengaluru deputy commissioner held after HC raps Anti-Corruption Bureau

IAS officer J Manjunath was arrested after the court accused the agency of ‘protecting’ him despite his subordinates having been 'caught taking a Rs 5-lakh bribe in return for a favourable order from him'.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 4, 2022 9:40:30 pm
Manjunath was the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district before being transferred as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme recently. (Representational photo)

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Karnataka arrested IAS officer J Manjunath after the high court pulled up the agency on Monday for “protecting” the officer despite two of his subordinates having allegedly been caught taking a Rs 5-lakh bribe in return for a favourable order from him.

Manjunath was the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district before being transferred as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme recently.

In May 2021, ACB officials arrested deputy tahsildar Mahesh PS and contract worker Chetan after they were allegedly caught receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh after promising a favourable order from the deputy commissioner in a land dispute.

Read |Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Senior IPS officer Amrit Paul arrested, sent to 10-day police custody

Though Manjunath was previously questioned in the case, his arrest came after, while hearing a bail petition filed by Mahesh PS, Justice H P Sandesh of the Karnataka High Court accused the ACB of protecting the IAS officer.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutriti...Premium
UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutriti...
DMK MP Raja’s heated pitch on ‘separate Tamil Nadu’, au...Premium
DMK MP Raja’s heated pitch on ‘separate Tamil Nadu’, au...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
More Premium Stories >>

The ACB’s counsel submitted that the agency had seized CCTV footage from the deputy commissioner’s office and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

More from Bangalore

“We have seized his mobile phone but have yet to send it to the FSL. We have also questioned the driver and gunman of the deputy commissioner,” the counsel added.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement