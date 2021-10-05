Eviction of squatters to pave way for government high school in Bengaluru

The office of Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner has managed to evict encroachers and demolish an illegal construction on a land on which the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will build a government high school for underprivileged students at Doddanagamangala village in the Electronic City.

In 2017, BMRCL had to demolish a part of the school to pave way for the yellow line of Metro which connects RV Road with Bommasandra.

The construction of the school was sanctioned by the government in 2007 and the academic activities had started in 2012 The construction of the school was sanctioned by the government in 2007 and the academic activities had started in 2012

The construction of the school was sanctioned by the government in 2007 and the academic activities had started in 2012. The school, Konappana Agrahara, with 21 rooms, was constructed by Infosys Foundation. The building facilitated both high school and primary education.

In 2018 Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner’s office allotted one acre land at Doddanagamangala village for the construction of a high school but BMRCL did not start the construction.

During the pandemic, the land was encroached upon by squatters who started constructing a building.

During the pandemic, the land was encroached upon by squatters who started constructing a building. During the pandemic, the land was encroached upon by squatters who started constructing a building.

In August 2021, when newly-appointed headmistress C Padmavathi took charge of the school, she lodged a formal complaint with the police and asked local MLA M Krishnappa and the revenue department officials to evict the encroachers and pave way for the construction of a high school which was due for the past four years.

“Last month, the issue was raised by the headmistress after which Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner J Manjunath ordered demolition of illegal constructions and eviction of encroachers from government properties,” said social activist Captain (retd) Santhosh Kumar.

BMRCL has issued a tender to initiate the construction of the school which will accommodate 500 students from financially-stressed sections staying around the Electronic City.