Karnataka: Evicted encroachers protest after forest department reclaims land illegally sold for construction of resort

Evicted for encroaching upon reserved forest land, four persons who had illegally sold a piece of land to a person who wanted to build a resort, Monday protested in front of the office of the deputy conservator of forest of M M Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka V Yedukondalu, said officials Tuesday.

Documents shared by Yedukondalu and accessed by The Indian Express showed that more than six acre forest land was sold at a cost of Rs 18,21,000.

The forest department said the villagers, residents of nearby Budugattedoddi, had encroached upon a land which is a part of the extension of the M M Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. The officials added that in 2019, the villagers had illegally sold the land to a Bengaluru-based resort owner and had claimed ownership of more land in the reserved forest.

Yedukondalu said, “The four made illegal agreement papers claiming ownership of the forest land and thus they were evicted and thus they protested in front of my office by stating that they have been rendered landless.”

The deputy conservator added, “Reserve forests cannot be encroached. Law of the land should prevail. After the forest department claimed ownership of the land, the resort owners must have put pressure on the villagers for illegally selling the land to them, following which, the villagers came and demanded the forest department to give the land back to them.” Yedukondalu clarified that no construction was found in the encroached forest land.