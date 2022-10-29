Bengaluru this week: Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival kicks off, pottery workshops, plays and more

From learning new skills to enjoying live music and plays, here’s a look at some of the interesting events happening in Bengaluru this week.

Plays

The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival 2022 kicks off on Nov 1 with a series of plays that explore the connotations and meanings of ‘JUST’. The plays are in Kannada, English, Tamil or Hindi and will be hosted at the Ranga Shankara theatre in JP Nagar. More details here.

The Jagriti Theatre in Whitefield is hosting an open-mic Saturday on Oct. 29 from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Entry is free and only those above 18 years of age are allowed. More details here.

Pottery workshop

The Lahe Lahe pottery centre in Indiranagar is holding a pottery workshop on Saturday (Oct. 29) and Sunday (Oct. 30). Both days will have two two-hour sessions — one between 11 am and 1 pm and the other between 2 pm and 4 pm. The sessions will be headed by potter Maya and are open to all levels of students. More details here.

Documentary screening

‘Moving Upstream: Ganga’, a documentary filmed on a walk along River Ganga in 2016-17 is being screened at the Shoonya Art and Cultural Association on Lal Bagh Main road. The documentary has a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes and is in Bengali, Hindi and English, with English subtitles. The event starts at 5 pm on Oct. 30, Sunday. More details here.

