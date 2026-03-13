2 held for EV bike scam worth crores in Bengaluru

According to the police, the duo allegedly lured customers by claiming to offer around 3,250 electric bikes under a special promotional scheme. (Source: File/ Representational)

The Bengaluru city police recently arrested two men in connection with a multi-crore fraud in which customers were allegedly cheated under the pretext of purchasing electric bikes through a promotional scheme.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh, 35, and Hanumantharaju Bilker, 40.

According to the police, the duo allegedly lured customers by claiming to offer around 3,250 electric bikes under a special promotional scheme. A bike said to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh was reportedly offered to customers for Rs 35,000.

Investigators said the accused collected an initial deposit of Rs 20,000 from customers and obtained their personal documents. “Using these documents, they allegedly availed loans of around Rs 1.5 lakh in the customers’ names from a private bank and misappropriated the funds,” a police officer said.