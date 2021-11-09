European Union and Bengaluru to work together on Solid Waste Management project

The European Union and the German Federal Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) funded Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA) Support Project titled ‘Waste Solutions for a Circular Economy in India’ will support Bengaluru in transition to low-carbon Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management technologies in line with circular economy principles which are based on design out waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use and regenerate natural systems.

The project aims to provide technical and financial support to BBMP for setting up new plants and revamping existing Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), compost facilities and biomethanation plants. The project will also support in creating a role-model source segregation system through citizen engagement and demonstrating models for integrating the informal sector in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is one of the five lighthouse cities chosen for the NAMA Support project funded under the NAMA Facility. Other locations include Goa, Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The project has the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) as the nodal Ministry and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) as the implementation partner ministry. The project is working with various state bodies as well.

It will also support lighthouse cities, including Bengaluru, in capacity building of its staff on low-carbon waste management solutions as well as facilitate technological collaboration with the European companies in this area. The project will help reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, landfill space and lead to improved recovery of resources. It also aims at increasing awareness on source segregation of waste by conducting campaigns on associated environmental pollution and health risks and facilitating availability of low-carbon solutions for waste treatment technologies towards a circular economy.

On Tuesday, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India conducted a joint site visit to one of the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management facilities in Koramangala with the joint commissioner, SWM (BBMP) Sarfaraz Khan.

Talking about the project, Astuto said, “Through this project, the EU is happy to cooperate with India and Bengaluru authorities in fostering the transition to low-carbon technologies in the area of solid waste.”

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP said, “The transition to a circular economy is a priority for the city and the role of international cooperation in facilitating knowledge and experience exchange is crucial.” He further proposed preparing a vision document for MSW Management for the city of Bengaluru along with stock-take of the ongoing initiatives.

Gupta expressed interest to collaborate on management of specialized waste like Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, as it is a major concern for BBMP. He suggested that a plan for management of C&D waste, including collection, transport, storage, processing and use of final products should be prepared.