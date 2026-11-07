Three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs)—Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation—have challenged the Karnataka government’s claim that ethanol content in petrol sold by them in the state exceeds the prescribed 20 per cent.

Karnataka Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rizwan Arshad had claimed on Friday that independent studies of fuel samples at a private laboratory had revealed “31.2 per cent ethanol blending in IOCL and 30.5 per cent in HPCL, exceeding 20 per cent”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amplified the claims on social media, saying this amounted to “petrol theft from the public’s vehicles!”

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“The Modi government says that there is 20% ethanol in petrol. The Karnataka government collected petrol samples from 7 districts and got them tested in an accredited lab,” he said. “This means you are paying the price for expensive petrol, but ethanol is being filled into your tank. Whose loss is it? Yours. Your vehicle is not even built to digest this much ethanol — meaning, decreasing mileage and frequent trips to the mechanic. The destruction of a vehicle bought with passion,” the Congress leader added.