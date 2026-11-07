Three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs)—Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation—have challenged the Karnataka government’s claim that ethanol content in petrol sold by them in the state exceeds the prescribed 20 per cent.
Karnataka Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rizwan Arshad had claimed on Friday that independent studies of fuel samples at a private laboratory had revealed “31.2 per cent ethanol blending in IOCL and 30.5 per cent in HPCL, exceeding 20 per cent”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amplified the claims on social media, saying this amounted to “petrol theft from the public’s vehicles!”
“The Modi government says that there is 20% ethanol in petrol. The Karnataka government collected petrol samples from 7 districts and got them tested in an accredited lab,” he said. “This means you are paying the price for expensive petrol, but ethanol is being filled into your tank. Whose loss is it? Yours. Your vehicle is not even built to digest this much ethanol — meaning, decreasing mileage and frequent trips to the mechanic. The destruction of a vehicle bought with passion,” the Congress leader added.
Testing not according to standards: OMCs
The oil companies hit back, saying the Karnataka government’s claims were not based on “testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures”.
“E20 petrol supplied by the three OMCs across the country, including Karnataka, conforms to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline,” the OMCs said in a statement issued through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The claims were not in conformity with the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, read with the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) 2024, which “prescribes a defined procedure for sampling, retention, testing and communication of results,” the OMCs said.
“While samples drawn during the September 2026 exercise were routed through the state level coordinator to designated OMC laboratories and tested for the quality parameters requested under the MDG 2024, the subsequent exercise in October reportedly involved samples drawn without the participation of OMC representatives,” the companies have claimed.
“Further, the reported findings rely on certificates issued by a third-party laboratory rather than testing conducted at a laboratory specified under the Control Order,” the statement said, adding that the certificates do not provide the complete technical details necessary to independently verify the reported ethanol content.
56 samples tested in Karnataka meet norms: Centre
The Centre for High Technology (CHT) has been continuously monitoring ethanol blending and fuel quality across OMC retail outlets, the ministry said.
“As part of the OMC/CHT Quality Coordination Cell (QCC) exercise, 893 E20 samples drawn from IOCL (330), BPCL (280) and HPCL (283) depots and retail outlets across 27 States and Union Territories have been tested for ethanol content as per IS 17021, at refinery and OMC quality-control laboratories. All 893 samples were found within the prescribed ethanol content range of 19-21%,” the petroleum ministry statement said.
The statement added that all 56 samples tested in Karnataka, comprising samples from different locations and all three OMCs, also conformed to the prescribed specifications, “recording ethanol content between 19% and 20%, with an average of 19.30%”.
Saying that these results demonstrate that ethanol blending at OMC retail outlets is “monitored and controlled within the prescribed specifications”, the statement said, “The findings are inconsistent with the substantially higher ethanol levels reported in the Karnataka press release and reinforce the need for a transparent, technically sound and jointly verifiable testing exercise.”
The claims of an estimated annual consumer mileage loss of approximately Rs 62,000 crore and vehicle-repair costs of approximately Rs 39,000 crore, aggregating to around Rs 1.01 lakh crore, also require careful examination against established technical evidence, the ministry said.
It added that the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme is an important component of India’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, strengthen domestic agricultural value chains and advance energy security.