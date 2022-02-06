‘Eternal shining star’: CM Bommai condoles death of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar was an ever-shining star on the Indian horizon of music, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday as he expressed his grief at the demise of the iconic singer.

“I pray to the almighty to bestow eternal peace for the departed soul and give strength to her innumerable fans to bear this grief. She will remain an eternal shining star in the world of music. Her songs are on air every second in some part or the other in the country. She will remain in our hearts every moment,” Bommai said in his condolence message.

Mangeshkar, he said, enriched the world of music beyond the limits of time and her singing was not confined to movie songs, the Karnataka chief minister said. She mesmerized music lovers through her bhajans, devotional songs and patriotic songs as well. “Her rendition of ‘Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logon’ especially is as immortal as the Himalayas. The song brings tears brimmed with patriotic fervour even today. Her voice is so sweet and inspiring,” Bommai added.

Mangeshkar will remain in people’s hearts as long as there is music and singing in this world and will live on eternally, Bommai said in an emotional message.

The chief minister pointed out the singer’s Kannada connect, saying she also rendered Kannada songs. “Her songs are immensely popular. Her death has plunged us in sorrow. It is said that the ‘Nightingale of India’ has stopped singing. I and our generation grew up listening to her songs,” Bommai recalled.

The 92-year-old Mangeshkar died in a private hospital in Mumbai after being infected with Covid-19. Dr Pratit Samdhani, who was treating Mangeshkar at the Breach Candy Hospital, told the Indian Express she died of multi-organ failure early on Sunday.

Her last rites will be held with state honours, said the Maharashtra government as the Centre declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the legendary singer.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Mangeshkar and said her demise was “heartbreaking” and “a void that cannot be filled”.