Book Eshwarappa for sedition or will boycott Assembly session, threatens Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah Wednesday evening said his party will boycott the ongoing Assembly session if a sedition case is not registered against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa over his remarks on the saffron flag.

Last week, Eshwarappa said that the saffron flag, a symbol of Hindutva, could replace the Indian Tricolour on the Red Fort in the future.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, “We will boycott sessions in both the houses if @gokRDPR (Rural Development and Panchayat department) minister @ikseshwarappa (Eshwarappa), who insulted our National Flag, is not charged with sedition & dismissed by Thursday 11 AM.”

“@BJP4Karnataka (BJP Karnataka) & @RSSorg (RSS) has never completely accepted our Constitution or National Flag. God, Religion, Patriotism, National flag, National song are all political weapons for @BJP4India (BJP India). They have always spoken against our Constitution & National Flag,” he said.

The senior Congress leader added Eshwarappa’s statement is not just his personal opinion but also a strong one of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagawat also have the same line of thought.

The issue, Siddaramaiah said, would not have come up if Eshwarappa had condemned the action of students who hoisted the saffron flag in place of the Tricolour and ordered action against them. “Instead RDPR minister instigated by saying “Saffron flag will be hoisted on Red Fort one day,” he added.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the BJP has slapped sedition charges against those who criticise the functioning of government. “But it is unfortunate & surprising to see that no action has been taken against @ikseshwarappa who has made anti-national comments.”

He accused the BJP of raking up controversies to divert the attention of people from “their miserable administration & take political mileage”. “One can never be patriotic if he does not accept the National Flag or opposes the Constitution. BJP does not accept our Constitution or National Flag. They are pseudo-Nationalists & fake Patriots,” Siddaramaiah said.

No BJP leaders has criticised Eshwarappa for his seditious comments, he said. “BJP predecessor Jan Sangh & RSS has never accepted our National Flag. Their main agenda is to make ‘Bhagwa Dhwaja’ as our National Flag,” he added.

The Youth Congress, headed by its president Mohammed Nalpad, on Wednesday night staged a protest in front of Eshwarappa’s official residence demanding his resignation. The police took them into custody as a preventative measure.