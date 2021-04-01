Eshwarappa letter row: Siddaramaiah demands President’s rule in Karnataka

A day after senior Karnataka BJP minister K S Eshwarappa accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of “serious lapses” in a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded President’s rule in the state.

“The allegations made by senior minister Eshwarappa are of serious nature. The Governor should intervene, dismiss the government and recommend for President’s rule (in Karnataka),” the senior Congress leader said in a statement.

Siddaramaiah termed the five-page letter as “evidences for BJP’s corruption, nepotism and irregularities” in the state. “We had been saying this since day one and their own party ministers are repeating now,” the former Karnataka CM added.

Eshwarappa, in his letter, said: “I am forced to approach your kind self and bring it to your notice, these serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration by Hon’ble Chief Minister vis-a-vis Cabinet Minister,”

The letter was also marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Highlighting this, Siddaramaiah noted, “BJP should immediately respond to this and uphold internal democracy.”

He also cited “corruption” as the reason behind the state government’s bankruptcy. “He (Eshwarappa) has detailed in the letter that corruption is the reason for government’s bankruptcy and not the (coronavirus) pandemic. This clearly indicates that while few powerful within BJP are getting rich, people of Karnataka are becoming poor,” he added.