Enterotoxemia caused the death of 35 sheep, says animal husbandry department

On October 25, over 35 sheep reportedly died in Shivamogga. The incident came to light after Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted the picture of the carcass stating that the state government had discontinued the Anugraha scheme under which assistance worth Rs 5,000 for accidental death of a sheep was given to rearers and Rs 10,000 for the accidental death of cattle to cattle owners.

A senior government official in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) told The Indian Express that the reason behind the death of sheep was enterotoxemia. “We had sent the chief veterinary doctor and scientist from the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAH&VB) at the spot to collect information. A post-mortem was conducted and we found enterotoxemia to be the cause of death. The samples were sent to IAH&VB, Bengaluru, as well for confirmation.”

Enterotoxemia is a bacterial disease in sheep and goats. Two strains of bacteria — Clostridium Perfringens — are found in low numbers in the gastrointestinal tract of all sheep and goats. However, when the number of Clostridium Perfringens explode, toxin is released which results in death. One of the reasons behind triggering of the bacteria is the change of diet of the animal.

With regards to the discontinuation of the scheme as alleged by Siddaramaiah, the official said that on the order of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the department has started taking applications for the present year as well.

“The scheme has not stopped. We have cleared the past pendency of up to Rs 30 crore and have now started accepting the applications for this year too. The CM has asked us to do so,” he added.