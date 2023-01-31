English training for teachers, resumption of bicycle scheme among Karnataka education dept’s wishlist for budget

The construction of classrooms, undertaking repair and maintenance work in classrooms, purchasing furniture items and meeting other infrastructure needs are some of the proposals in the education department’s wishlist ahead of the Karnataka state budget, scheduled to be announced on February 17.

After a pre-budget meeting, officials in the school education department confirmed that the learning recovery programme will be extended to the next academic year as well. The programme was inaugurated by the state government in May last year. It was aimed at bridging the learning gap among students and improving the alphabetic and numeracy skills of students. Officials said the programme “partially” yielded results while there was no significant improvement in learning outcomes this year.

In addition, the school education department also sought around Rs 4 crore for strengthening the Regional Institute Of English, South India, to train more teachers in English skills.

“Currently we are making efforts to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools with the fund already allocated. We have sought additional funds for a series of education programmes including increasing pedagogy classes, training more teachers in English skills, extending the learning recovery programme, decision on recruitment of teachers among other things,” said an official.

The school education department also sought funds for the bicycle scheme which has been stalled since the pandemic. Officials said that with the rising inflation, the budget for the bicycle scheme has a possibility of increasing from Rs 170 crore to Rs 220 crore. The state government received sharp criticism for not allocating funds to continue the bicycle scheme, which many feel improves attendance and eases the mobility of students to schools.

Meanwhile, the government also is mulling extending the inclusion of special nutritional food, comprising eggs, bananas, and chikkis, to class 9 and 10 students in mid-day meals. Until now the special nutrition food was limited only up to class 8. However, with the increase in demand for eggs, the midday meals department has proposed to extend the scheme for high school students as well, to address the malnutrition problem among the higher age groups.

In July last year, following complaints about the crumbling infrastructure in schools, the state government announced the construction of 6,601 classrooms for the academic year 2022-23.

A government order last year stated 3,616 classrooms will be built in government higher primary schools at the cost of Rs 13.90 lakh and 2,985 classrooms in government high schools will be built at Rs 16.40 lakh. Further, the funds would also be used to construct over 1,500 classrooms in pre-university (PU) colleges. In last year’s budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had allotted around Rs 900 crores for the construction of classrooms.

In Bommai’s maiden budget last year, one of the key measures included the increased size of allocation for education from 11 per cent in 2021-22 to 12 per cent for the 2022-23 period and the allocation for health from four per cent to five per cent in a total allocation of Rs 2.65 lakh crore of funds for the current fiscal. A total of Rs 31,980 crore was allocated for education programmes.