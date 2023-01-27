Engineers to foot the repair bill if Bengaluru roads are dug up illegally: BBMP

With the digging up of newly laid roads continuing to be a cause for concern in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has warned that engineers will be made to pay up if they give permission to dig up roads before the liability period is over.

In a circular issued last week by the civic body, special commissioner (projects) P N Ravindra said the engineers would have to meet the expenses for restoring such roads.

The circular comes after many residents reported that newly laid roads were being dug up by several agencies and mobile and internet service providers. The digging up of roads is also affecting the government’s image ahead of the Assembly elections, according to a BBMP official, as civic issues are likely to be on the ballot in the 27 constituencies of Bengaluru.

In the circular, Ravindra said, “A majority of the roads in the BBMP limits are being asphalted and no permissions must be granted to cut the roads till the liability period of these roads expire. If the roads are cut illegally, no approval for fresh grants will be issued to fix the broken roads. The engineers will be made to pay.”

According to the circular, junior engineers, assistant engineers and executive engineers concerned will have to foot the bill for repairing the roads.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BBMP is planning to asphalt a total 1,705 km of ward roads and 477 km of arterial roads at a cost of Rs 3,142 crore.