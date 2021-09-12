Engineering student who faked UPI payments nabbed in Bengaluru

A 20-year-old engineering student who tricked merchants into believing that they received money from him via UPI was caught by Bengaluru City police.

The accused, Prashanth, a native of Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district, used the messaging feature available in most UPI apps to make fake payments.

According to West division Cybercrime Economic Narcotics (CEN) police, the accused would frequent shops, ask for the merchant’s mobile number and send a message mentioning the bill amount along with the text “received”.

The con came to light when he made purchases of Rs 1.06 lakh from TA Suresh, a jeweller shop owner in City Market. On August 14, Prashanth bought silver ornaments from Suresh’s shop and made it look like he made two UPI transactions of Rs 50,000 and Rs 56,000. While Suresh initially believed him, he later found out that he was conned and filed a police complaint. Prashant was caught after being traced through his mobile number.

The police probe revealed that Prashant initially began doing it on a small scale, at coffee and tea shops, but later went on to con many people. It was found that he had bought a camera worth Rs 42,000 from a Gandhinagar store where he allegedly cheated the store manager in a similar fashion.

Prashanth was using this modus operandi for at least 4-5 months and when caught redhanded he used to escape saying that there was some mistake or problem, police said.

Prashanth stayed with his parents in Kanakapura and had purchased silver ornaments for his soon to be held housewarming ceremony, said a police officer.