Engineering student jumps to death on campus, police file abetment case against Bengaluru college

An engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a building at Amrita School of Engineering in Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as Sree Harsha (21), a final-year student of electronics and communication engineering from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, students protested against the college management alleging that Harsha ended his life after facing harassment by college authorities. They alleged that Harsha was expelled for protesting against water shortage and substandard food at the college hostel.

The students also alleged that the college staff rushed to the suicide spot and wiped off the bloodstains. The staff also warned the students against shooting videos and snatched their phones.

Parappanan Agrahara police booked the management on charges of destruction of evidence and abetment to suicide.

DCP (southeast) Isha Pant said: “we have registered a case of abetment of Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information) against the college.”