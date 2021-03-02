Engineering student jumps to death at Bengaluru college, leaves suicide note

After the incident, a few students erupted in protest outside the campus, accusing the management of not giving them enough time to prepare for the exams.

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly jumped to his death from the seventh floor of his college building in Bengaluru. The incident took place at the Bangalore Institute of Technology on KR Road near VV Puram on Monday, police said.

The student, identified as Jayanth K Reddy, killed himself after submitting a lab report around 9.30 am. A second-year engineering student in Computer Science, Reddy lived with his family in Doddabommasandra Vidyaranyapura in North Bengaluru.

After the incident, a few students erupted in protest outside the campus, accusing the management of not giving them enough time to prepare for the exams.

A police team soon arrived and managed to quell the protest. According to sources at VV Puram police station, where a case has been registered, the student left a suicide note with a title that reads, “I am leaving this world”. Another line in the note says, “Better to die once than dying each day”.

VV Pura Police said they have opened an investigation into the incident, adding that they have, so far, questioned the faculty and taken a statement from the father and other family members. Police are also investigating if something happened while he was handing in his lab report. His body was taken to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination.

Sharing more details on his suicide note, police said Reddy mentioned that he wanted to accomplish many things in life but couldn’t, adding that he held no one responsible for his death.

Based on his suicide note, VV Pura police registered a case of unnatural death.