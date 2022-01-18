Engineering student from Bhopal arrested for abetting Bengaluru doctor’s suicide

The railway police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Bhopal for allegedly blackmailing a 25-year-old Bengaluru-based doctor with his nude photos and abetting his suicide in August last year.

The accused is identified as Sarthak Sathi, a resident of Bhopal and an engineering student, said the police.

The doctor’s body was found on the railway line near Kengeri on August 13 and railway police got a death note and an iPhone from the spot. In the death note, the doctor had mentioned that he was blackmailed and cheated of Rs 67,000 by an individual using Telegram and Instagram accounts.

The police sources said that Sarthak had posed as a woman and chatted with the doctor to collect nude photos and videos of him. Later, he started demanding money from the victim and threatened to upload those photos on social media.

Fearing his name would be maligned in society, the doctor ended his life.

The investigation team led by Bangalore city railway police tracked the transactions to Bhopal and arrested Sarthak and found out that he had created a fake Telegram and Instagram account to trap people online using social media.