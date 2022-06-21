Engineering student electrocuted at Bengaluru college fest, case filed against management

A Computer Science engineering student at Sambhram Institute of Technology in north Bengaluru died last week in an electrocution incident amid heavy rains during the cultural college festival on June 17.

After the 22-year-old student’s mother filed a complaint, the Vidyaranyapuram police in north Bengaluru registered a case under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death due to negligence) against the management and staff of the college.

Also Read | Hijab: 5 Muslim girls seek TC from university college in Karnataka

In her police complaint, Reena Sharma, 48, has said that her son Ashutosh, a BE Computer Science student at Sambhram Institute of Technology, had gone to attend the college festival held on the evening of June 17. During the festival, heavy rains lashed the venue and electric wires providing power to the event struck the youth between 7.50 pm and 8 pm, says the complaint.

Ashutosh was rushed to a nearby private hospital from the college but was declared dead. In the hope that her son was still alive, Reena took him to the nearby IAF Station Medical Centre but doctors at the facility also said that the youth had died.

In her police complaint, Reena has accused the management of the Sambhram Institute of Technology and the organisers of the cultural festival of not taking proper precautionary measures and being negligent, alleging that it resulted in Ashutosh’s death.