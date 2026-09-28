Bengaluru engineer clicks on ad for ‘Quantum AI’ trading, loses Rs 1.94 crore

An engineer in Bengaluru lost Rs 1.95 crore to an online trading scam that began with a Facebook ad for a “Quantum AI” investment scheme, the police said.

According to the 47-year-old engineer’s police complaint, he saw a Facebook ad for “Quantum AI” in February 2026. After clicking through to a website, he was contacted by a representative who persuaded him to join the Proxtrend trading platform. He began trading around February 27.

The engineer, a resident of J K Halli in Bengaluru, came into regular contact with a man who introduced himself as “Raja S”, an account manager who guided him on trades and transactions.