Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
UP-native engineer detained in Bengaluru over ‘links to al-Qaeda’

According to the NIA, after conducting searches in Bengaluru and Mumbai, the central agency is probing two suspects in a terror conspiracy case.

up native engineer detained, bemgaluru news, karnataka, india expressUP-native engineer was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka's Internal Security Division (ISD) Saturday for his alleged links with banned terrorist organisation al-Qaeda. (File Representational Photo)

A software engineer hailing from Uttar Pradesh was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka’s Internal Security Division (ISD) Saturday for his alleged links with banned terrorist organisation al-Qaeda.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra identified the accused as Mohammed Arif, a resident of Thanisandra in Bengaluru. According to police sources, Arif lives in Manjunatha Layout, Thanisandra with his wife and two children and works with a software firm in Bengaluru. He is currently being questioned by the agencies.

According to the NIA, after conducting searches in Bengaluru and Mumbai, the agency is probing two suspects in a terror conspiracy case. Searches were conducted at Thanisandra in Bengaluru and at Palghar and Thane in Maharashtra. Inputs had revealed that the two suspects were in contact with foreign-based online handlers affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations via encrypted communication platforms. They were also allegedly involved in a conspiracy to radicalise youth over social media platforms and provoke them to indulge in acts of violence and terrorism.

The NIA said the search operations were conducted based on an FIR registered last year after the police arrested a few people in Shivamogga district over alleged links to ISIS. According to the FIR, the accused stored the raw materials required to manufacture explosives and, in an experiment, exploded a bomb they made at a place near Kemmangundi besides burning the national flag.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 11:13 IST
