2 Bangladeshi nationals found during police verification in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police Thursday said they found two Bangladeshi nationals residing in north Bengaluru during a police verification drive conducted late Wednesday.
Juyimone and Mohammed Umar lived in the K Narayanapura area, under the jurisdiction of the Kothanur police station. According to the police, the two were working at Winsome Tree Community, a nearby office.
Following an inquiry, the police handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal action. Authorities said that further verification and proceedings will be carried out in accordance with immigration rules.
This development comes days after Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed the state legislature on March 10 that 320 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had been detected across the state over the past two years during special operations conducted by the police department in coordination with the State Intelligence Department and central agencies.
Responding to questions in the Assembly, the minister said Bengaluru City accounted for the highest number of detections at 243, followed by Bengaluru Rural (29), Kolar (12), Shivamogga (12), Udupi (10), Chitradurga (6), Hassan (4), Dharwad (2), and Mangaluru (2).
Of the 320 individuals identified, 219 have been deported so far, the minister said. Deportations included 164 from Bengaluru city, 20 from Bengaluru rural, 12 each from Kolar and Shivamogga, six from Chitradurga, three from Hassan, and two from Dharwad.
The government also said authorities have taken action against networks allegedly helping illegal immigrants obtain documents such as Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, and ration cards. Three cases have been registered and four people have been arrested in connection with such activities, all in Bengaluru city.
Responding to concerns raised following recent raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru, the government stated that no confirmed links between illegal immigrants and terror networks have been found so far.
Officials said the police have implemented several measures to curb illegal immigration and related activities. Intelligence and crime personnel at police stations have been instructed to monitor foreign nationals and suspicious movements. Surveillance is also being maintained in areas where foreign nationals and rag-pickers reside, including slums and waste segregation zones.
Reserve forces have also been deployed in areas with large concentrations of foreign nationals, and legal action is being initiated against individuals or institutions facilitating illegal stay. Authorities added that foreign nationals overstaying visas are reported to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and their respective embassies. Detained individuals are held in Foreigners Restriction or Retention Centres until court proceedings are completed and exit permits are issued.
The police have also directed the upload of details of illegal foreigners on the Foreigner Identification Portal, and action is being taken against house owners and hotel managers who fail to report foreign guests.
Additionally, the government said that educational institutions, hospitals, NGOs and companies have been instructed to inform the FRRO about any foreign nationals staying or working with them.
