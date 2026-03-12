2 Bangladeshi nationals found during police verification in Bengaluru

The police handed the duo to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (Image generated using AI).

The Bengaluru police Thursday said they found two Bangladeshi nationals residing in north Bengaluru during a police verification drive conducted late Wednesday.

Juyimone and Mohammed Umar lived in the K Narayanapura area, under the jurisdiction of the Kothanur police station. According to the police, the two were working at Winsome Tree Community, a nearby office.

Following an inquiry, the police handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal action. Authorities said that further verification and proceedings will be carried out in accordance with immigration rules.

This development comes days after Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed the state legislature on March 10 that 320 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had been detected across the state over the past two years during special operations conducted by the police department in coordination with the State Intelligence Department and central agencies.