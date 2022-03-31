Enforcement Directorate attaches 244-cr properties in Amanath bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 243.93 crore belonging to former honchos of a Bengaluru-based cooperative bank in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 68.43 crore.

According to the agency, Mohamed Asadulla, former general manager of Amanath Co-operative Bank; A Shafiulla, a former branch manager; and K Hidayathulla, a former accountant at the bank,allegedly opened 50 fictitious overdraft accounts in the name of themselves and their relatives between 1997 and 2002 to misappropriate the funds. They also allegedly opened eight real estate accounts and 165 housing loan accounts to adjust the outstanding amount of the 50 fictitious accounts, and by doing so, they succeeded in closing 40 of the fictitious accounts.

The agency further alleges that they used the illegally acquired loans to buy land and immovable properties. Properties spanning eight acres at NS Palya, Begur, Hobli and on Bannerghatta Road, held in the name of Asadulla, Shafiulla and their relatives were provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

All of these real estate accounts, housing loan accounts and 10 of the overdraft accounts are still outstanding, and the total loan proceeds of these accounts were to the tune of Rs 79.30 crore at the time when they were declared non-performing assets, according to the bank.

The agency opened a money-laundering investigation based on a first information report registered by the Commercial Street Police Station, Bengaluru, and a chargesheet filed on May 5, 2006, by the crime investigation department before the first additional chief metropolitan magistrate.