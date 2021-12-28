‘Have energy to work tirelessly without rest’: Karnataka CM amid speculations of leadership change

In the wake of rumours about a leadership change yet again in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday, ruling out the speculations, said, “I have the energy and inspiration to work tirelessly without rest all 365 days of the year.”

Reacting to BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy’s statement that the chief minister should take a brief rest, Bommai said, “I have the energy to work tirelessly. I have resolved to work at least 15 hours a day. Bringing the BJP back to power in the 2023 election is my aim. Preparations will be in this regard.”

Bommai’s statement comes amid speculations that the CM is suffering from a serious knee ailment and is likely to fly abroad post-Sankranti for treatment. A few photos of him taking Ayurvedic treatment recently in Belagavi had gone viral on social media.

According to sources close to the chief minister, Bommai underwent traditional medicine (Naati) treatment for knee pain for ten days during the recently concluded winter session of Karnataka legislature in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, a two-day BJP State Executive Committee meeting is being held in Hubballi on Tuesday and Wednesday. “The meeting will have deliberations on issues related to party organisation and political developments. A few significant decisions are expected to be taken. BJP National General Secretary (in-charge of Karnataka) Arun Singh and the state president would decide the agenda for the meeting,” Bommai said.

Reacting to Arun Singh’s statement that the 2023 election would be fought under the leadership of the chief minister, Bommai said, “The central leadership has reposed faith in me. BJP believes in teamwork. We will work unitedly. There is good coordination between the government and the party.”

About cabinet expansion and reshuffle, Bommai said, “I do not want to comment on any of this for now.”