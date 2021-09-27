Encroachments in 1,100 of 1,500 Bengaluru lakes cleared, says Karnataka government

As part of efforts to clear lakes in the Bengaluru region of encroachments – under orders from the Karnataka High Court – 236 acres in 114 lakes have been recovered in the Bengaluru Urban district, the Karnataka government has stated.

According to a reply given in the Karnataka legislative council last week by the state Revenue Minister R Ashok, 1100 of the 1500 lakes in Bengaluru and the larger urban and rural districts had encroachments. The government has cleared encroachments in the form of unauthorised structures in these 1100 lakes, he said.

The minister said that fencing and boundary work was being done in the rescued lakes. Around 236 acres in 114 lakes in the Bengaluru Urban district were recovered in the last two months, Ashok said.

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the protection of lakes by ensuring that there is no construction within 30 metres of the boundaries of lakes.

Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner J Manjunath said, “Surveys are being carried out after which we carry out eviction drives. On September 18, we recovered 18 acres of lakes in Bengaluru urban worth Rs 30.73 crore. It is an ongoing initiative. We are acting on the Karnataka High Court’s order.”

In August, the joint secretary to the government KA Hidayathulla ordered the BBMP to remove the encroachments falling in 30-metre buffer zones of the lakes, tanks and rivers.

Officials from the BBMP lakes department have said that the delay in removing the encroachments is due to the ongoing survey of the lakes and tanks.

“Once the survey is completed we will go lake-wise to remove the encroachments. Wherever the survey is completed the encroachments are removed,” officials said.