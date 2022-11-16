Encroachment still rampant on Bengaluru’s Gatahalli lake despite complaints

Rampant encroachment of Gatahalli lake worries Bengalureans, who say one lakh square feet of the waterbody off Sarjapur Road in Anekal have been encroached on in the past one year.

The lake is under the control of the zilla panchayat. Although the Bengaluru Urban district administration removed parts of encroachments on the lake last year, the residents allege the waterbody has again been encroached on by a private builder.

According to Citizens Movement East Bengaluru, a huge area of the lake spread over 100 acres has been encroached on. “More than one lakh square feet of the lake have been encroached on. Last year a gate was put up in the lake by private parties, cutting access for the public to the lake. The park adjacent to the lake has also been encroached on. We complained to the authorities and with the help of social activist Captain Santhosh Kumar, the illegal gate was removed. However, the encroachments haven’t stopped. The builder is building amenities like a swimming pool, an open theatre and a basketball court for his apartment project by encroaching on the lake,” a member of the volunteer group said.

“After the news coverage in The Indian Express, the tehsildar visited the lake and assured us of action in April but nothing happened,” the member said referring to the report.

“On October 29, we wrote a letter to the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA), marking copies to L K Atheeq, additional chief secretary (rural development and panchayat raj), in this regard. On November 3, Mr Atheeq forwarded our complaints to KTCDA. We have been complaining to the authorities because we do not want our areas to get inundated the way some apartments in Mahadevapura were marooned due to heavy rain in September.”

Residents also say district officials have kept mum on the issue since deputy commissioner J Manjunath was transferred out. “He ensured action against the encroachers. We have been highlighting the issue to the revenue department but no positive outcome has come out of it,” a resident said.

The Gattahalli lake receives water from the Rayasandra lake and through a storm-water drain. Deputy commissioner K Srinivas did not respond to calls from indianexpress.com.