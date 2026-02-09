‘Empty trunk’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, others detained at Bengaluru Metro Station during protest against Namma Metro fare hike

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and several others were detained by the Bengaluru police on Monday during protests against the proposed hike in Namma Metro fares, during which demonstrators carried “empty trunks” to symbolise the financial burden on commuters.

Tejasvi Surya, Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy, and several others arrived at R V Road Metro Station with empty trunks to show that the state government was allegedly bankrupt, and that this was the reason behind the hike in Namma Metro fares.

He was later released after a brief detention, the Bengaluru police confirmed.

Later, Tejasvi Surya on X said, “Arresting me, won’t silence me! Shameful that the Congress government arrested me for exposing the truth: That this is a ‘Khali Trunk’ Govt. That Karnataka’s finances are broken, and citizens are paying the price through rising Metro fares and soaring costs. No more excuses”.