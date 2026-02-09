‘Empty trunk’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, others detained at Bengaluru Metro Station during protest against Namma Metro fare hike

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and several others were detained by the Bengaluru police on Monday during protests against the proposed hike in Namma Metro fares, during which demonstrators carried “empty trunks” to symbolise the financial burden on commuters.
Tejasvi Surya, Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy, and several others arrived at R V Road Metro Station with empty trunks to show that the state government was allegedly bankrupt, and that this was the reason behind the hike in Namma Metro fares.
He was later released after a brief detention, the Bengaluru police confirmed.
Later, Tejasvi Surya on X said, “Arresting me, won’t silence me! Shameful that the Congress government arrested me for exposing the truth: That this is a ‘Khali Trunk’ Govt. That Karnataka’s finances are broken, and citizens are paying the price through rising Metro fares and soaring costs. No more excuses”.
“The Chief Minister must present a White Paper in the Budget and answer one question — Why are State’s finances weak, as you have admitted before FFC? Why is life becoming unaffordable in Karnataka? Why is the State increasing prices everyday? Fix the finances, restore shadow cash support to Metro, and Metro fares will fall. Anything else is deception.”
Surya also accused the Karnataka Government of suppressing dissent instead of addressing public concerns.
“It is shameful that instead of providing better roads, infrastructure and amenities, the state government is forcing and detaining. We are asking for affordable public transport.”
“Imagine the insecurity of this Congress government, a #KhaliTrunkSarkara that feels threatened by one individual simply trying to board a Metro with an empty suitcase. Their priorities are clearly skewed. Instead of these tactics of intimidation, the State Government must reinstate the Shadow Cash Support to the metro, reconstitute the Fare Fixation Committee and take concrete steps to make public transport more affordable to the common person,” he said in another post on X.
Recently, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a 5 per cent hike in Namma Metro prices from February 9, but it was put on hold, reportedly after Surya held talks with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
