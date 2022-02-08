Elite clubs should stop following dress code: Karnataka House panel member

A special House committee of the Karnataka legislative council, which was formed to look into discrepancies in the functioning of the elite clubs and alleged dress code rules, has been carrying out inspections from January this year.

Speaking to The Indian Express, committee chairperson and BJP MLC Ravikumar N said that the committee is planning to recommend to the government to issue directives stating that elite clubs should stop following any kind of dress code. “Following unnecessary dress codes, including asking people to wear formals and banning Indian wear and sandals, is condemnable. This practice should be stopped,” Ravikumar said.

He added that the members of the committee have visited various clubs in Bengaluru from January this year. They will be visiting other clubs, including elite clubs in Mangaluru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi districts, soon, he added.

The committee comprising members of the council from all parties will pay surprise visits to elite clubs for allegedly violating bylaws and other irregularities, including issuing memberships. “Our committee has started visiting various clubs starting from Bengaluru. We will pay surprise visits to at least four clubs a week, covering all major elite clubs across the state,” said Ravikumar.

The panel, which comprises nine MLCs, was constituted last year, but the members could not begin their inspections due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Most of these elite clubs in the state have leased out government land at very nominal rates and now these clubs are charging very high membership fees from the members. They are also using this space for commercial purposes by renting it out to others,” Ravikumar said.

Apart from this, the committee is also looking into the dress code followed by a few elite clubs. “There are allegations that few clubs are still following colonial rules by asking members to follow a dress code. Few clubs don’t allow Indian wear or even sandals. The committee will also look into these allegations during its inspections,” added Ravikumar.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Clubs, Karnataka said it welcomed the inspections. “We welcome the committee. Last month, committee members had visited the Bowring Institute and we gave them all the details they asked for,” Shrikanth H S, President of the Federation of Clubs, Karnataka, and also the secretary of Bowring Institute in Bengaluru, told The Indian Express.

Ravikumar said that after the surprise visits to elite clubs across the state, the committee will submit a set of recommendations to the state government within six months.

Committees to address these problems regarding functioning of elite clubs had been formed in Karnataka earlier as well. For this purpose, two House committees were set up during the Congress regime led by the then Chief minister Siddaramaiah. The bodies were then headed by Congress MLA NA Haris and BJP MLA A Manju.

In 2013, the BJP government had constituted a similar committee, headed by the then BJP MLA Hemachandra Sagar, which had recommended that no club in the state should have a dress code.