Elevated rotary flyover, RoB almost complete at Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal: BBMP

The elevated rotary flyover to the terminal and a railway over bridge (RoB) at the newly-constructed and yet to be inaugurated Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru are likely to be ready soon, said officials of the city’s civic body.

The third coaching terminal for the city, after Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) and Yesvantpur railway stations, is expected to decongest the rush at the two existing stations. While the terminal is ready, it is awaiting inauguration for several months due to road connectivity issues.

At a cost of Rs 260 crore, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is building an elevated rotary flyover to the terminal. The elevated rotary flyover at the Maruthi Sevanagar-IOC junction will provide access to the terminal and also to areas such as Kammanahalli and Banaswadi. An additional RoB at Baiyappanahalli level-crossing, next to the under-construction RoB, is also in progress, said BBMP officials.

“Most of the work related to the road and RoB is done and the last finishing touches are being given. I have directed officials to finish the work soon,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

“Pending works such as asphalting the road and diversion of the storm water drains near Byappanahalli police station are going on,” he added.



The railways had initially planned to start commercial operations from March 2021 but the launch was delayed due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

As per officials, the Rs 314 crore terminal is the country’s first largest air-conditioned rail concourse. According to officials of the South Western Railways (SWR), the terminal has modern station buildings with centralised air-conditioning and airport-like facade which will give passengers an experience similar to being in an airport.

The 4,200 sqm terminal building will cater to a daily footfall of 50,000, with 50 trains running every day. Two subways have also been constructed, which will connect all platforms in the station, apart from a long, oval-shaped foot overbridge that will link all the seven platforms. The subways will be accessible both by stairs and ramps for differently-abled persons.

Officials said the terminal and the platforms will be illuminated by LED lights. It will also have its own rainwater harvesting and storage facility. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of four lakh litre is also in the pipeline. The terminal will also have a parking space for over 200 cars and 900 two-wheelers.

In December last year, the government had renamed the terminal after the state’s visionary engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya.