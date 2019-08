Elevate 2019 Startup winners: Full list of 100 winners announced by Karnataka Govt

Bengaluru startups led the list of 100 winners at Elevate 2019, an event organised by the startup cell of Karnataka’s IT & BT Department. Among the winners, 76 startups are based out of Bengaluru and 29 of them are led by women entrepreneurs.

Advertising

Speaking at the event, chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said, “Bengaluru is the startup capital of India that has helped in closing 267 deals, the highest in India out of the 864. The state will soon set up an innovation authority headed by the Chief Minister to empower startups to overcome legal hurdles in innovative technologies and ideas.”

Since the Elevate program’s inception, Rs. 64-crore was spent to fund 264 startups. In 2018 alone, Rs 29 crore was spent.

Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka said, “Over the last few years, the State of Karnataka has emerged as the Start-up Capital of India and the Government of Karnataka is very keen to leverage that position to further enhance its leadership stance. It is through events such as Elevate 2019 that we are able to identify local talent and provide them with the required nurturing, mentorship and initial funding so that they can take their business ideas and products to the next level. There have been several innovative ideas and go to market strategies that have been pitched to juries. What is very encouraging is the participation of several women entrepreneurs who have shown much talent and promise.”

Here is the full list of winners:

Company name – Sector/Industry – District

1.Anabio Technologies Private Limited – Biotechnology – Davanagere

2.Grasp Bionics -MedTech -Bengaluru Urban

3.Nubewell Networks Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES -Bengaluru Rural

4.SensiWise Solutions Private Limited -IT / ITES -Bengaluru Urban

5.Hydrogreens Agri Solutions private limited – Agriculture- Bengaluru Urban

6.Utkarsh – MedTech- Dakshina Kannada

7.MEDTECH FOR ALL- MedTech- Bengaluru Urban

8.RobotGuru Education Technologies Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Mysore

9.AGRIMAA Bioscience Pvt Ltd – Agriculture – Mandya

10.Kumudha Health Tech Pvt Ltd – Biotechnology – Udupi

11.IMOV MotionTech Pvt Ltd – MedTech – Bengaluru Urban

12.4basecare Genomics Private Limited – Biotechnology -Bengaluru Urban

13.BhaShiNi Digitization Services Pvt Ltd -Kannada & Culture – Bengaluru Rural

14.DheeYantra Research Labs – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

15.ibrum technologies- MedTech -Bengaluru Urban

16.NOOS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

17.Tika Data Services OPC Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

18.Embedsense Solutions Pvt Ltd – ESDM – Bengaluru Urban

19.xe3 Edubioskills Solutions Pvt Ltd -Biotechnology -Bengaluru Urban

20.THE IRIS -AVGC -Bengaluru Urban

21.curilux -Biotechnology- Dharwad

22.OSIND MEDI TECH Pvt Ltd -MedTech -Udupi

23.Vimano EWA -CleanTech -Bengaluru Urban

24.SEEHOW PRIVATE LIMITED – ESDM – Bengaluru Urban

25.Janya LLP – AVGC – Bengaluru Urban

26.Go Sharp Technologies and Consulting (P) Ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

27.Biofi Medical Healthcare india Pvt Ltd – MedTech -Bengaluru Rural

28.Bioen – CleanTech -Bengaluru Urban

29.Spearhead Tech Solutions – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

30.CrossForge Solutions private limited -IT / ITES – Dakshina Kannada

31.CloudKrate Solutions Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

32.Shopgro India Pvt ltd – ESDM – Dharwad

33.Hello Farmer – Agriculture – Bengaluru Urban

34.Taxi Advisory Services – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

35.TRANALAB PRIVATE LIMITED – Biotechnology – Bengaluru Urban

36.Touchless ID Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

37.LOVE RHEA – Biotechnology – Bengaluru Urban

38.Kornerstone Analytics Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

39.LIFETRONS INNO EQUIPMENTS PVT LTD – MedTech – Dharwad

40.Sentiacare India Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

41.Havenow Foodtech Private Limited – IT / ITES – Dharwad

42.Consights Tech Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

43.RURAL INDIA VENTURES – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Rural

44.Rock Stance – Biotechnology – Bengaluru Urban

45.ExactSpace Technologies Pvt Ltd – CleanTech – Bengaluru Urban

46.Innaumation Medical Devices Private Ltd – MedTech -Bengaluru Urban

47.Hizen Intelligence Systems – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

48.Astrogate Labs Private Limited – Aerospace & Aviation – Bengaluru Urban

49.TEB solutions pvt ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Rural

50.Seragen Biotherapeutics Pvt Ltd – Biotechnology – Bengaluru Urban

51.Creatree Ventures Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

52.Sensio Enterprises – MedTech – Bengaluru Urban

53.Sedign Solutions – MedTech – Bengaluru Urban

54.Kimzuka Solutions Pvt ltd – Tourism – Chamarajanagar

55.Farm Gulp Private Limited – Biotechnology – Uttara Kannada

56.Backyourscience Research Foundation – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

57.Seconize Technologies Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

58.Shaale Private Limited – Kannada & Culture – Bengaluru Urban

59.Evlogia Eco Care Private Limited – CleanTech – Bengaluru Urban

60.Nisargam Private Limited – Agriculture – Dharwad

61.Plugo India Private Limited – CleanTech – Bengaluru Urban

62.cheermap foods pvt ltd – ESDM – Bengaluru Urban

63.Vya Aviation Pvt Ltd – Aerospace & Aviation – Bengaluru Urban

64.FIBROHEAL WOUNDCARE PVT LTD – Biotechnology – Bengaluru Urban

65.Kyntox Agrovet India Pvt Ltd – Agriculture -Bengaluru Urban

66.Samarpan Sahyadri Tech LLP – ESDM – Dakshina Kannada

67.Magnimous Info Tech Pvt Ltd – Biotechnology – Bengaluru Urban

68.Clarette Biotech Pvt Ltd – Biotechnology – Mysore

69.Deekshith Medical Systems – MedTech – Bengaluru Urban

70.NATURA CROP CARE – Biotechnology – Bengaluru Urban

71.Pattern Effects Labs Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

72.Crop Domain Private Limited – Agriculture – Bengaluru Urban

73.BelBird Technologies Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

74.Docketrun – IT / ITES – Dharwad

75.Refurbion Labs Pvt Ltd – CleanTech – Dharwad

76.22Bate7 Software Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

77.Zen Aerologiks Pvt Ltd – Aerospace & Aviation – Bengaluru Urban

78.IamHere Software Labs Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

79.LinkWise InfoLabs Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

80.Dronelok Enterprise LLP – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

81.RAGAVERA INDIC TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Rural

82.Fabric Monde Marketing Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

83.Cotzero Energy Pvt Ltd – CleanTech – Bengaluru Urban

84.Nimble Vision – CleanTech – Bengaluru Rural

85.Teska Technologies Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

86.Ekutur Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bijapur

87.NARM HEALTHY FOODS AND BEVERAGES PRIVATE LIMITED – Agriculture – Chikkaballapura

88.ETT CELEBRATE TO SUPPORT PRIVATE LIMITED – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

89.Infiprime Technologies – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

90.Keitai Technologies Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

91.SciTal Talent Services pvt ltd – Biotechnology – Bengaluru Urban

92.Semi ksha Technologies Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Dharwad

93.Xovian Aerospace Private Limited – Aerospace & Aviation – Bengaluru Urban

94.KEN LEARNING PRIVATE LIMITED – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

95.Areahop Labs Private Limited – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

96.ElectReps Pvt Ltd – IT / ITES – Dharwad

97.Ruhm Innovation pvt ltd – Agriculture – Tumkur

98.Mate Labs – IT / ITES – Bengaluru Urban

99.INGEN TECH – MedTech – Bengaluru Urban

100.MICRO ELECTRONIC CONTROLS – Agriculture – Dharwad