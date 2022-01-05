Elephant spotted near residential community on outskirts of Bengaluru

With shrinking forest areas, the movement of elephants in the outskirts of Bengaluru is occasionally seen by residents.

At 2.30 am on January 3, a security guard sitting at Good Earth Malhar residential property located in Kengeri saw an elephant walking past him.

In 2020, the residents saw a male elephant behind the compound wall of the gated community.

The area is part of the elephant corridor, and elephants are seen taking this route annually towards Tumakuru in the month of January. During the migration, they cross Kanakapura and Savandurga.

Residents say the elephant might have returned towards Bannerghatta, and that they have often seen herds on the Mysore road.

In 2019, a herd of four elephants was seen crossing the NICE road.

Wildlife experts say the expanding human habitation and increasing development of linear infrastructures have resulted in loss of elephants’ habitats and corridors.

Former Indian Forest Service, B K Singh said sightings on agricultural lands in and around Bannerghatta National Park are frequent.