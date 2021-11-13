Baby elephant in Karnataka named after actor Puneeth Rajkumar

As a tribute to actor Puneeth Rajkumar, whose untimely demise left his fans in shock, the Sakrebailu elephant camp in Karnataka’s Shivamogga named a baby elephant after the ‘power star’.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Nagaraj said that the gesture was a mark of remembrance of the actor’s visit to the camp days before his death.

The elephant was named after the actor during weaning, a process in which the baby elephant is separated from its mother.

“The baby elephant’s mother, Nethra, had a difficult time when the calf was weaned from her. It is a tradition that the baby elephant is weaned from its mother once it turns two years old. This year the process was delayed due to heavy rains. Usually, the baby elephant is tied inside the forest area, and we bring the mother to the campsite. This was the first time we brought the baby elephant into the campsite and tied the mother about approximately 2 km inside the forest. If the weaning is delayed, it becomes difficult to tame the elephant. So, we take up this procedure once the elephant completes two years,” the DCF explained.

Following the camp’s tradition to name the elephant during weaning, the DCF said, “It was during this process that we named the baby elephant after the actor.”