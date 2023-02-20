Elephant kills man and woman in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district

An elephant killed a man and a woman on Monday in an area in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district that has witnessed several wild animal attacks in recent months.

Ranjita (20) was on her way to work when attacked by the elephant near her home in Kadaba taluk’s Renjiladi village. Ramesh Rai Naila (55), the other person, tried to help Ranjita on hearing her scream but was attacked by the animal and died on the spot. Ranjita died on the way to hospital.

Villagers protested as deputy commissioner Ravikumar and divisional forest officer Dinesh visited the area after the incident. The deputy commissioner announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the kin of each of the victims as well as a government job for Ranjita’s sister.

Ravikumar also directed forest officials to drive elephants away and said that villagers would not be restricted from procuring fruit, leaves, stems and berries from the forest. Any case booked against the villagers till date will be disposed of, he added.

Elephant attacks and sightings have been reported in seven nearby villages over the past two years. The villagers have submitted numerous complaints, but no action has been taken. Villagers have called for a permanent solution to the problem, including the removal of elephants from the surrounding villages. They believe that there is no point in designating these areas as elephant corridors and have demanded immediate relief.

According to an RTI reply, 3,938 people lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in India between 2014 and 2022.

Karnataka reported 252 deaths during the period.