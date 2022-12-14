Truck knocks down elephant in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, wildlife activists call for 12-hour night traffic ban

A truck knocked down and killed an elephant on a National Highway 766 stretch which passes through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka Tuesday night. The police have detained the driver and seized the Tamil Nadu-registered truck.

Forest department officials said that the incident happened at roughly 8:30 pm. Vehicular traffic is banned in the forest reserve between 9 pm and 6 am.

“Since the Supreme Court upheld the night traffic ban in 2019, this is the first such incident where an elephant was killed in the reserve,” a forest official said.

After the incident, wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover demanded a 12-hour night traffic ban inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve, similar to that in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

“We have been frequently losing elephants, tigers, leopards and deer to accidents in protected areas. Our wildlife species are being mowed down by speeding trains and trucks. Though there is a speed restriction of 40 km within wildlife reserves and sanctuaries, people tend to drive at 60 to 80 kmph. It is about time the National Highway Authority of India is compelled to have road humps every 500 metres inside protected areas. If not, we should demand a 6 pm- 6 am traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.”

“If a driver can’t see an animal as huge as an elephant, we can well imagine the plight of our nocturnal species. Kerala has been insisting that NH 766 be open 24 hours a day to facilitate the transport of essential and perishable goods. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ought to understand that our precious wildlife species are part of us, our ecosystem and enrich our biodiversity. Life cannot be human-centric all the time. A twelve-hour night traffic ban will be a win-win situation for man and animal,” he said.