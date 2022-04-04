Electricity tariffs increased by 35 paise per unit in Karnataka

Amid rising fuel prices, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced an increase of 35 paise per unit—a 4.33 per cent rise—in power tariffs across the state.

According to a release issued by the commission, the electricity supply companies had sought a hike of 185 paise per unit. The commission raised tariffs by five paise per unit and the fixed charges by Rs 10- 35 per unit. So the overall increase works out to 35 paise per unit. The new tariffs came into effect on April 1.

To promote green energy, the commission has announced a rebate of 50 paise per unit for high-tension industries and high-tension commercial consumers.

Commission chairman HM Manjunatha said, “To help micro and small-scale industries affected by the Covid pandemic, the commission has decided to give a rebate of 50 paise per unit in the monthly energy consumption for one year.”

To ensure that manufacturing and cold-storage units do not go to neighbouring states, all such units within the five-km radius of the sea will be given an additional rebate of Rs 1 per unit. This is apart from ensuring the maximum demand charge of 85 per cent of the contract demand, or 50 per cent of the normal demand charge plus energy charges.