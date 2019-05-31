Electricity charges hiked for domestic, commercial users in Karnataka

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved an increase of 33 paise per unit in the electricity bills of all electricity supply companies (Escoms) in the state.

Advertising

Recently the Escoms had approached KERC with a request to permit hike in the power rates. The five Escoms in Karnataka had cited a hike in tariff ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 1.67 per unit for all categories of consumers.

Shambhu Dayal Meena, KERC chairperson said, “ the hike is made due to 16% increase in power purchase cost, 20% increase in operation and management costs, 12% increase in interest and finance charges, 22% increase in depreciation and deficit for 2017-18 fiscal due to truing up of Rs 2,192.33 crore.”

According to KERC, in the BBMP and other urban local body area limits, the monthly electricity bill may increase up to Rs 25 for domestic consumers. The domestic consumers in rural areas of Bescom, the fixed charge has been increased from Rs 35 to Rs 45. In village panchayat areas under Bescom, the tariff for monthly consumption up to 30 units will go up to Rs 3.40 /unit to Rs 3.64/unit. Those consuming 31 to 100 units will pay Rs 4.90 per unit instead of Rs 4.65/unit. The 25 paise hike applies for other slabs.

Last year, KERC had permitted hike of 20 to 60 paise per unit for different Escom consumers.