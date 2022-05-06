At this EV-charging hub in Bengaluru, 50 cars can be charged at one time

An electric vehicle (EV)-charging infrastructure firm in Bengaluru has commissioned a public EV-charging hub with 50 charging points at Forum Neighbourhood Mall in the city.

According to a statement by the firm, the charging hub will cater to all types of electric cars as well as compatible three- and two-wheelers. “The facility has 10 60KW CCS charging points, four 15 KW DC001 charging points and 36 7.4KW Type-2 AC charging points which allow 50 cars to be charged at one point of time,” release said.

MLA Arvind Limbavali, from Mahadevapura constituency, inaugurated the hub on Thursday and said, “The city of Bengaluru has over 45,000 electric vehicle users, indicating that the demand for EVs is increasing. Consumer behaviour is likely to be affected by the rising operating costs of ICE (internal combustion engine) automobiles. Karnataka is unquestionably one of the states in the country that is paving the way for electric mobility.”

The company is planning to set up 200 EV charging points across the city. Awadhesh Jha, executive director of Fortum Charge & Drive India, said, “We plan to install more than 200 charging points in the city by the end of 2022. The charging hub at Forum Neighbourhood Mall is a major milestone in Bengaluru in its journey towards electrifying its mobility and ushering in sustainable transportation.”

Fortum has installed 188 public charging points across eight states and 13 cities so far and they are accessible to any EV user, the release said.