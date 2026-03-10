End of petrol dominance? EV presence in India to rise to 36% by 2035, says Japanese research firm

An electric vehicle getting charged at the EV charging station powered by Solar energy. (Source: Express Archives)

India’s energy security concerns, import costs, and carbon emissions will result in electric vehicle (EV) penetration reaching 36 per cent by 2035, and along with hybrid electric vehicles (15 per cent) and CNG (18 per cent), will push petrol and diesel usage below the 50 per cent mark, according to Japanese research firm Nomura Research Institute (NRI).

The projection for power trains in the mobility sector in India was presented on Monday by Shigeharu Satake, president of NRI, India, as part of a talk on ‘The Future of Japan-India Mobility Partnership and Strategy’ at the Japan India Mobility Summit.

“The latest NRI forecast shows the share of each power train. EV will penetrate 36 per cent of the mobility market, hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) will penetrate 15 per cent, and CNG share will be 18 per cent, and petrol-diesel will decline sharply and fall below 50 per cent by 2035,” Satake said in his presentation.