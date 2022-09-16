Electric buses not purchased, they are run on gross cost contract basis: Karnataka transport minister

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has not purchased electric buses but is running them on a gross cost contract (GCC) basis, said Karnataka transportation minister B Sriramalu on Friday. He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait who asked the number of electric buses inducted into BMTC and their maintenance cost.

“As a part of the Smart City project, 90 electric buses of 9 metre length have been inducted on a GCC basis since December 2021. The maintenance cost for the same is Rs 64.77 per km,” said Sriramalu.

He also added that under the central government’s Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) Fame II project, which sanctioned 300 electric buses of 12 metre length, the BMTC had operationalised 75 electric buses on August 15 at a maintenance cost of Rs 61.90 per km. He added that on August 17, 921 buses (12 meters) were sanctioned under the same project at a maintenance cost of Rs 54 per km.

Sait also raised concerns about the high maintenance cost of electric buses compared to diesel buses. The minister in this regard replied that the cost of running diesel buses is Rs 68.53 per km.