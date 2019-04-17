Toggle Menu
Elections 2019: How to find your polling booths in Bangalore

Here is information about how to find your polling booth to cast your vote and all the things you should know before you step out for voting.

Know your polling booth(Image courtesy-EC Karnataka)

More than 90 lakh voters are on the final voters’ list from five constituencies in and around Bangalore, namely Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur are going to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 which is already underway, the second phase of the same which will take place on April 18 includes Bangalore as well.

Finding the polling booth in Bangalore:

In a city like Bangalore, you should find the correct polling booth of your constituency to cast your vote. A registered voter can find his/her polling booth by sending an SMS. Type KAEPIC<space> your electoral ID Card number and send it to 9731979899 or voter can use the Voter Helpline App, developed by the Election Commission, to find their polling booth.

The voters can also find details about their constituency by open source tools such as https://www.electionmap.in/ To locate the Parliamentary constituency and the location of the polling booth by voters name can be seen on https://electoralsearch.in/.

